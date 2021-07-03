NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: July 6, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted July 1, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.akcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve June 28, 2021 meeting minutes and June 30, 2021 special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #14, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2021 Ford F550 (Francis VFD).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 interlocal agreement between Pontotoc County and the following for law enforcement services:
a. Resolution #21-112 - Latta Schools
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 intergovernmental service agreements between Pontotoc County and the following to use the Pontotoc County Justice Center for the safe and secure detention and care of prisoners taken into custody by law enforcement officers:
a. Resolution #21-113 — City of Ada
b. Resolution #21-114 — Town of Allen
9.Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to FY 2021-2022 requisitioning officers for the following County offices/accounts:
a. Law Library — from BOCC-Chairman and BOCC Vice-Chairman to Judge Kessinger and Judge Jackson
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay the Agri-Plex’s FY 2020-2021 invoice in the amount of $200.00 from Maggie Payne for cleaning services out of FY 2021-2022 funds.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay the Treasurer’s FY 2020-2021 invoice in the amount of $879.06 from Pitney Bowes for postage machine out of FY 2021-2022 funds.
12. Discussion and possible action to approve Emergency MGMT’s EMPG 3” Quarter Report signature page.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 Section 125 Flexible Benefit Plan.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-01, Treasurer investing funds.15. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-02, FY 2021-2022 AirMedCare contract with Pontotoc County for air ambulance services (a benefit for Pontotoc County employees) at an annual rate of $8,450.00.
16. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #1, purchase a 2002 or newer chip spreader with financing option (District #3).
17. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #2, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2022 1 4 ton cab chassis (Oil Center VFD).
18. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #3, four-inch overlay road project for 1.7 miles on Landfill Road (County Road 3520 and County Road 1520) for District #2.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Landrun LLC — telephone line —- County Road 1510
20. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 contract for the Pontotoc County Health Department:
a. DHS — lawn mowing — (10) mow $2,756.00 or 53% of cost
21. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Oil Center VFD — Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Budget, and Annual List of Meetings
b. Happyland VFD — Board Member, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Budget, and Annual List of Meetings
c. Union Valley VFD - Budget
22. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Asher Group — FY 2021-2022 Hyper Reach Service Agreement - $9,200.00
23. Discussion and possible action regarding June 2021 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
b. Health Department
c. Election Board
24. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioner’s June 2021 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
25. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
27. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
28. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
29. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
30. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
