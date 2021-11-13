NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: November 15, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted November 10, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve November 1, 2021 and November 8, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
6 Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing
policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding changes to Pontotoc County’s protocols/requirements for OMMA Compliance applications that are submitted to the Board of County Commissioners’ Office.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Fittstown VFD’s ARPA Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications — handheld radios, shoulder microphones, batteries, chargers, base station, power supply antenna, coax cable & connectors - $14,854.20
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-26, annual pay raise policy for FY 2021-2022.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-27, posting speed limit signage (35 MPH) on County Road 3500.
12. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #10, printing of Digital Ballots for the Pontotoc County Election Board.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 Inventory Summary Reports for the following Volunteer Fire Departments:
Allen Byng Fittstown
Fitzhugh Francis Happyland
Homer Lula Oil Center
Pickett Roff Stonewall
Union Valley Vanoss
14. Discussion and possible action to remove Robin Davis from the Pontotoc County Justice Center’s commissary account at Citizens Bank of Ada and add Victoria Bramlett.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Happyland VFD — Worker’s Compensation and Property/Liability Insurance
16. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-20, County Commissioners’ district boundaries.
21. Discussion and possible action to open and accept/deny Bid #8, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 — June 30, 2022).
22. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
23. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
