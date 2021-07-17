PONTOTOC COUNTY
NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Date: July 19, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve July 12, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #14, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2021 Ford F550 (Francis VFD).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 intergovernmental service agreements between Pontotoc County and the following to use the Pontotoc County
Justice Center for the safe and secure detention and care of prisoners taken into custody by law enforcement officers:
a. Resolution #21-113 — City of Ada
b. Resolution #21-114 — Town of Allen
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-03, support of the Shops at Ada Economic Development Project Plan; approving and authorizing the apportionment of County sales tax increments within increment District #1, City of Ada, and containing other provisions related thereto.
9. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #4, purchase a 2006 or newer chip spreader with financing option (District #3).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2020-2021 Entech Sales and Service invoice in the amount of $415.00 out of FY 2021-2022 County General funds.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2021-2022 contract to secure juvenile detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Western Plains Youth & Family Services — Northwest Oklahoma Regional Juvenile Detention Center - $68.00 per child per day
b. Community Works — Cleveland County Regional Juvenile Detention Center - $42.50 per child per day
c. Community Works — Pottawatomie County Regional Juvenile Detention Center - $42.50 per child per day
d. ROCMND Area Youth Services, INC — Craig County Juvenile Detention Center - $25.00 per child per day
12. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Request:
a. M&J Tovar’s Plastering — stucco coating - $7,850.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Lula VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — hose and rubber mount, freight - $485.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding June 2021 monthly report:
a. Assessor
b. County Clerk
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
