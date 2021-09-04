NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: September 7, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted September 2, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 30, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
7. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay invoice in the amount of
$32,500.00 submitted by the City of Ada for July 2021 monthly sales tax distribution for 911 Dispatch Services.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding updates to the Sheriff s pay scale.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-10, Treasurer declaring surplus of equipment:
a. 2014 Lenovo desktop computer — inventory #62-C-238-41
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-11, Treasurer disposing of equipment (junked):
a. 2014 Lenovo desktop computer — inventory #62-C-238-41
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-12, District #2 declaring surplus of equipment:
a. 2012 Caterpillar motor grader — inventory #62-2-307-20
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-13, District #2 disposing of equipment (returned):
a. 2012 Caterpillar motor grader — inventory #62-2-307-20
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2020-2021 invoices out of FY 2021-2022 funds:
a. Manuel Collision Center - $5,806.10 — for Call-A-Ride
b. SmartSense by Digi - $255.74 — for Health Department
16. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Dakota Atkeson — water line — County Road 3640
17. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Fitzhugh VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Bound Tree — first aid supplies — from $359.05 to $366.71 for shipping fees
18. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — (15) pairs of fire gloves & freight - $1,342.00
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Latta Travel Center — fuel (Search & Rescue use) - $350.00
b. Badlands Tactical Training Center — Search & Rescue tracking course for (11) team members - $3,850.00
20. Discussion and possible action regarding August 2021 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
b. Health Department
c. Election Board
21. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners’ August 2021 monthly
meeting minutes for publication.
22. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2021 appropriations.
23. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
27. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
28. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
