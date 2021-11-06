NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: November 8, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 Posted November 4, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve November 1, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
e. Authorized representative for reporting
6. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing
policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding changes to Pontotoc County’s protocols/requirements for OMMA Compliance applications that are submitted to the Board of County Commissioners’ Office.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-20, County Commissioners’ district boundaries.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Jacob Floyd’s request for approval of a Final Plat of a residential subdivision to be known as “Cheyenne Farms,” Property is located in Southwest Quarter of Section 2 in Township 4 North, Range 6 East. of the Indian Meridian Pontotoc County, Oklahoma (eighty-five (85) acres near Ross Meadows and E County Road 1500).
11. Discussion and possible action to approve for the Framework Security Statement of Work
(Resolution #22-23) to be submitted to SA&I for approval to be paid out of ARPA 2021 funds.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Fittstown VFD’s ARPA Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications — handheld radios, shoulder microphones, batteries,
chargers, base station, power supply antenna, coax cable & connectors - $14,854.20
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay Call-A-Ride’s FY 2020-2021 invoices out of FY 2021-2022 funds:
a. North Texas Tollway Authority - $3.17
b. North Texas Tollway Authority - $4.02
14. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of dates to be observed as 2022 Holidays for Pontotoc County.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Board of County Commissioners’ 2022 scheduled meeting dates.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Final Carryovers from FY 2020-2021 to FY 2021-2022.
17. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #9, road replacement project for 200 feet on Count’ Road o522 off of Highway 3W in District #2.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of REAP C rose-Out Certification for Dislrict #2’s REAP Grant #21-024. Road project on Count’ Road 3540 (between County Road 1555 and County Road 1565) has been completed and grant monies in the amount of $17,018.25 have been received.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-25. authorizing and approving the incurring of indebtedness by the Trustees of the Pontotoc County Educational Facilities Authority to be accomplished by the issuance of lease revenue bonds, bonds. notes or other evidences of indebtedness in one or more series on a tax-exempt or taxable basis, at a premium or discount, in the aggregate principal par amount of not to exceed Sixty-One Million Dollars ($61,000,000) to provide funds to complete the acquisition, construction. equipping. renovating, and remodeling of school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites related to Independent School District No. 19, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma (“Ada Public Schools” or the “District”); establish a reserve fund, if any, capitalize interest and pay costs of issuance and all matters related thereto, including but not limited to the waiver of competitive bidding thereof: and declaring an emergency.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-26, annual pay raise po1icy for FY 2021-2022.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Union V alley YFD — Secretary’s Bond and Property/Liability Insurance
b. Lula VFD - Worker’s Compensation
22. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Allen Nutrition Site’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Kemper Refrigeration — refrigerator repairs — from $3,792.48 to $3.850.00
23. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Latta Travel Center — fuel for SAR - $450.00
24. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. NAPA of Ada — warn winch and accessory kit - $1,852.10
25. Discussion and possible action regarding October 2021 monthly reports:
a. Assessor
b. Treasurer
c. Election Board
d. County Clerk
26. Discussion and possible action regarding November 2021 appropriations.
27. Discussion and possible action regarding special apportionments:
a. District #2 — Highway M&O - $17,018.25
b. District #1 — Highway M&O - $10,000.00
28. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
29. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
30. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
31. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
32. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
33. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.