NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: June 7, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted June 3, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcountics.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve June 1, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-103, inter-local agreement with Circuit Engineering District #4 (CED#4) for Pontotoc County to be a member of their circuit engineering district (FY 2021-2022).
6. Discussion and possible action to approve bid tabulations and award Bid #13, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (July 1 — December 31, 2021) to all based upon availability.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following for the Pontotoc County Treasurer (per the request from the State Auditor & Inspector (SA&I))
a. revised FY 2018-2019 Financial Statement
b. revised FY 2019-2020 Financial Statement
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay Call-A-Ride’s invoice to ACCO for worker’s compensation insurance in the amount of $4,122.00.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding the County Clerk’s FY 2021-2022 contract:
a. TK Elevator — Bronze Maintenance Service agreement - $103.00 p/month to be paid quarterly $309.00
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2021-2022 contract to secure juvenile detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Sequoyah Enterprises - Leflore County Juvenile Detention Center - $26.00 per child per day
11. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Request:
a. Cintas — supplies - $700.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Emergency Reporting — NFIRS Fire Reporting package renewal FY 2021-2022- $3,185.00
b. Chickasaw Communications — radio tower modification and install for County repeater - $4,412.6914.
14 Discussion and possible action regarding Vanoss VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Pickett Country Store - fuel - $300.00 (blanket)
b. PEC - electric - $100.00 (blanket)
c. Bumper to Bumper — parts - $300.00 (blanket)
15. Discussion and possible action regarding May 2021 monthly reports:
a. Election Board
b. Treasurer
16. Discussion and possible action regarding June 2021 appropriations.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19, Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.