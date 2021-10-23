NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: October 25, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted October 21, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website:pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve October 18, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
6. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021
funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding changes to Pontotoc County’s protocols/requirements for OMMA Compliance applications that are submitted to the Board of County Commissioners’ Office.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-20, County Commissioners’ district boundaries.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-23, Statement of Work (SOW) with Framework Security INC. to conduct a cyber security assessment for Pontotoc County and critical infrastructure at a cost of $20,000.00.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-24, services agreement with Guy Engineering to provide pre-construction services to resurface Farm to Market Road in District #2.
12. Discussion and possible action to approve for JR Grissom to purchase a drag for dirt work for the Agri-Plex.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Request:
a. Reveal 4-N-l LLC — drag for dirt work and freight - $12,615.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Fittstown VFD’s ARPA Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications — handheld radios, shoulder microphones, batteries, chargers, base station, power supply antenna, coax cable & connectors - $14,854.20
15. Discussion and possible action regarding October 202lpayroll.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Quarterly Meeting for Pontotoc County Personnel:
a. AT&T Phone Updates
b. Chart of Accounts and Standard Operating Procedures
c. Cameras in Court Clerk and Cost Administrator Offices
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. §
311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
