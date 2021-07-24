NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: July 26, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted July 22, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve July 19, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 contract renewal with Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs for detention transportation.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2020-2021 CEC
Corporation invoice in the amount of $24,769.80 out of FY 2021-2022 District #2 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 Grant Status Report for the Commissioners’ office.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Pontotoc County Treasurer’s Financial Statement for FY 2020-2021.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Footnotes to accompany Pontotoc County Treasurer’s Financial Statement for FY 2020-2021.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the County Treasurer’s Transcript of Proceedings on Sale of Pontotoc County Property Acquired at Resale:
a. N92’ & W 10’ S 48? Lot 1 Block 8 — Sunset Addition — sold to 580 Property
Solutions on July 19, 2021
12. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following County Deed, Property Acquired at Resale to 580 Property Solutions:
a. N92’ & W 10’ S 48’ Lot | Block 8 — Sunset Addition
13. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 Expense Report submitted by the Allen Nutrition Site.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-05, funding agreement between Pontotoc County and Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program to be used to support the Allen Nutrition Site for FY 2021-2022.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Dependable Heat & Air — services - $500.00
b. James’ Supplies — supplies - $600.00
c. Locke Supply — supplies - $400.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program — Budget Request to support Allen
Nutrition Site — amount is to be what was approved in line item #14 for Resolution #22-05
b. Hunter Heat & Air — repair air conditioner - $730.00
c. Hagar Restaurant Service — repair oven - $544.17
17. Discussion and possible action regarding Oil Center VFD’s FY 2021-2022 blanket Fire Tax Purchase Requests (for ten months):
a. Ada Travel Stop — fuel - $400.00 monthly/$4,000.00 year
b. AT&T — phone - $209.58 monthly/$2,095.80 year
c. PEC — electricity - $80.00 monthly/$800.00 year
d. Oklahoma Natural Gas — gas - $100.00 monthly/$1,000.00 year
18. Discussion and possible action regarding Francis VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — install and construct wildland brush truck - $68,787.00 (FY 2020-2021 Bid #14)
19.Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Allen Auto — labor and parts - $5,000.00 (emergency to fix broken down equipment)
b. Allen Auto — labor and parts - $5,000.00 (blanket)
20.Discussion and possible action regarding July 2021 payroll.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
25. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
27.Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.