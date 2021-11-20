NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: November 22, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 Posted November 18, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve November 15, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following
three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
6. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing
policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Fittstown VFD’s ARPA Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications — handheld radios, shoulder microphones, batteries,
chargers, base station, power supply antenna, coax cable & connectors - $14,854.20
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-20, County Commissioners’ district boundaries.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-26, annual pay raise policy for FY 2021-2022.
Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-28, interlocal agreement between Hughes County Sherriff Department and Pontotoc County to house inmates for up to forty (40) days at $25.00 per inmate per day.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding the OSU Extension office’s FY 2021- 2022 contract.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approving bid tabulations and awarding Bid #8, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 — June 30, 2022) to all based upon availability with the exception of Wright Asphalt (documentation error) and Dub Ross Company (received bid past deadline).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 Inventory Summary Report:
a. Happyland VFD
15. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Oil Center VFD’s FY 2021-2022 monthly blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. AT&T — phone service — from $209.58 to $250.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Super Lube — fuel - $600.00
b. Sherrell Steel — supplies - $900.00
c. Ada Paper — supplies - $1,000.00
17. Discussion and possible action regarding November 2021 payroll.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
22. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
23. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.