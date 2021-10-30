NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 Posted
October 28, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve October 25, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the
following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
6. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing
policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding changes to Pontotoc County’s protocols/requirements for OMMA Compliance applications that are submitted to the Board of County Commissioners’ Office.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-20, County Commissioners’ district boundaries.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Jacob Floyd’s request for approval of a
Preliminary/Final Plat of a residential subdivision to be known as “Cheyenne Farms.” Property is located in Southwest Quarter of Section 2 in Township 4 North, Range 6 East, of the Indian Meridian Pontotoc County, Oklahoma (eighty-five (85) acres near Ross Meadows and E County Road 1505).
11. Discussion and possible action to approve for the Framework Security Statement of Work
(Resolution #22-23) to be submitted to SA&I for approval to be pald out of ARPA 2021 funds.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Perkins Production — water line — CR 3540
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Fittstown VFD’s ARPA Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications — handheld radios, shoulder microphones, batteries,
chargers, base station, power supply antenna, coax cable & connectors - $14,854.20
14. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of early payroll dates for
November and December 2021 payroll:
a. November 24, 2021
b. December 22, 2021
15. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Homes VFD — worker’s compensation and property/liability insurance
b. Allen VFD — worker’s compensation
c. Pickett VFD — worker’s compensation and property/liability insurance
d. Vanoss VFD — worker’s compensation
e. Roff VFD — property/liability insurance and annual list of meetings
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase
Requests:
a. JB Lumber — supplies - $600.00
b. Mead Lumber — supplies - $400.00
c. Cintas — supplies - $800.00
d. Locke Supply — supplies - $800.00
e. James’ Supply — supplies - $600.00
f. O’Reilly Auto Parts — supplies - $400.00
g. Kubota Tractor — supplies - $300.00
17. Discussion and possible action regarding October 2021 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
b. Health Department
18. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Board of County Commissioners’ October 2021 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
