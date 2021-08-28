NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: August 30, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted August 26, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 23, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
7. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
9. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #7, purchase a 1999 or newer pumper with financing option (Homer VFD).
10. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #5, purchase 5/8” c-rock chips (will be added to Bid #13, six months bid tabs for July 1, 2021 — December 31, 2021).
11. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #6, purchase a 2010 or older steel wheel roller with financing option (District #2).
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-07, District #2 declaring surplus of equipment:
a. 2012 Peterbilt tractor truck — inventory #62-2-302-65
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-08, District #2 disposing of equipment (junked - truck caught on fire and insurance claim was filed and paid):
a. 2012 Peterbilt tractor track — inventory #62-2-302-65
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-09, District #2 disposing of equipment:
a. 2016 Dell Computer — inventory #62-2-238-04
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay invoice in the amount of $32,500.00 submitted by the City of Ada for July 2021 monthly sales tax distribution for 911 Dispatch Services.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2020-2021 TotalSIR invoice in the amount of $36.50 out of FY 2021-2022 funds for District #2.
17. Discussion and possible action with Sheriff John Christian regarding Resolution #20-33, Pontotoc County Policy for Employment Transfers Between County Offices.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding updates to the Sheriff’s pay scale.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 Requisitioning and Receiving Officers for the Treasurer’s Office:
a. Requisition Officers - Paula Hall and Terri Pierce
b. Receiving Officers — Travis Rhynes and Debi Floyd
20. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance document:
a. Francis VFD — property/liability insurance
21. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Allen Nutrition Center’s FY 2021-2022 monthly blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Auto Chlor— dishwasher maintenance — from $200.00 to $225.00
22. Discussion and possible action regarding August 2021 payroll.
23. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
27. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not
have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance
with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
28. Motion to adjournAccording to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
