NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: August 16, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted August 12, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 9, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #2, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 1 4 ton cab chassis (Oil Center VFD).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-06, Lula VFD declaring surplus:
a. 1993 Chevrolet GK2-PK — inventory #62-LVF-301-01
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2020-2021 invoices out of FY 2021-2022 funds:
a. Dolese - $883.96 — for District #3
b. Cintas - $128.01 — for Agri-Plex
c. Cintas - $24.29 — for Agri-Plex
d. Cintas - $24.29 — for Agri-Plex
e. Cintas - $24.29 — for Agri-Plex
f. Cintas - $24.29 — for Agri-Plex
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for District #2 to pay up to $170,000.00 out of 105 CIRB account for four-inch overlay project on Landfill Road (Bid #3).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of specifications submitted by Homer VFD to go out for bid to purchase a 1999 or newer four-door pumper.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
12. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Gene McCurdy — water line - County Road 356015. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance document:
a. Lula VFD — property/liability insurance
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Lula VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. OMES/Risk MGMT Department — annual insurance premium for liability, auto & property physical damage - $5,927.80
17. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Cintas — services/supplies - $700.00
b. XYLO- shavings - $2,025.00
18. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2021 monthly reports:
a. Assessor
b. Treasurer
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.