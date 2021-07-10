NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: July 12, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted July 8, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve June 28, 2021 and July 6, 2021 meeting minutes and June 30, 2021 special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #14, install and construct a wildland
brush truck on a 2021 Ford F550 (Francis VFD).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 interlocal agreement
between Pontotoc County and the following for law enforcement services:
a. Resolution #21-112 - Latta Schools
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 intergovernmental service agreements between Pontotoc County and the following to use the Pontotoc County
Justice Center for the safe and secure detention and care of prisoners taken into custody by law enforcement officers:
a. Resolution #21-113 — City of Ada
b. Resolution #21-114 — Town of Allen
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-03, support of the Shops at Ada Economic Development Project Plan; approving and authorizing the
apportionment of County sales tax increments within increment District #1, City of Ada, and containing other provisions related thereto.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-04, authorizing REAP Grant application for Pontotoc County.
11, Discussion and possible action to void Bid #1, purchase a 2002 or newer chip spreader with financing option (District #3).
12, Discussion and possible action to let Bid #2, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2022 1 % ton cab chassis (Oil Center VFD).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2021-2022 contract to secure juvenile detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services — Pittsburg County Regional Juvenile Detention Center - $38.97 per child per day
14. Discussion and possible action regarding June 2021 monthly report:
a. Treasure
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioner’s June 2021 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2021 appropriations.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19, Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn,
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
