Jayme Murray and Lynaea McGee, co-owners of Classic Cake Company, say they are open for business at 1124 North Broadway in Ada.
The location was formerly Classic Cake, owned by Vianna McNair and Joy Evans, who announced they were retiring in December and closed on December 10.
“We opened January 4,” Murray said Wednesday, “after a little bit of remodeling.
"We still have thumbprint cookies, they are are like sugar cookies," she added. "We still have some of Joy and Vianna’s cake recipes and other things that they had. But we also have some new things. We do sandwich cookies, and we also do a specialty cookie of the week. And we plan to add a few other things as we go along.”
Murray and McGee say they make custom cakes for many occasions, including wedding cakes, retirement cakes, birthdays, baby showers, gender reveal parties; whatever their customers want.
“One thing that seems to be our customers favorite is the our strawberry butter cream cake,” Murray continued. “That might be our ’signature’ cake.”
“We have the same location, the same phone number,” “McGee said, “ and the same phone number, 580-310-1000. We try to make things easy. We’re really excited."
“Vianna and Joy told us they had a lot of great customers,” Murray said. “We’ve gotten to meet a lot of them. We just hope that we can continue the tradition that Vianna and Joy started.”
“We’re cousins,” McGee added. “Our grandmother owned a restaurant for twenty-plus years."
Classic Cake Company is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
