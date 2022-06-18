The Ada City Council will meet on Tuesday, at 5:45 p.m. at Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber City Hall - 231 South Townsend.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from I-2, Light Industrial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All of Lot 12 in Block 40 of the Original Townsite of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
This property is also known as 108 East 6th Street. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Discussion of and action on an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma; amending Section 18-52, “Building Code Adopted”; amending Section 18-61, “Existing Building Code Adopted”; amending Section 18-71, “Electrical Code Adopted”; amending Section 18-156, “Mechanical Code and Fuel Gas Code Adopted”; amending Section 18-201, “Plumbing Code Adopted”; amending Section 62-35, “Fire Code and Life Safety Code Adopted”; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Discussion of and action on approval of Lease between the City of Ada and Ada Hobos, Inc. for the period beginning July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027, for the following described property:
The Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW/4 NE/4) of Section 34, Township 2 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, State of Oklahoma.
9. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Ada Main Street.
10. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Addiction & Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
11. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Family Crisis Center.
12. Discussion of and action on Agreement with Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada.
13. Discussion of and action on Contract and Agreement with McCall’s Chapel School, Inc.
14. Discussion of and action on Agreement with Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society, Inc. (PAWS)
15. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Pontotoc County Junior Livestock Show Committee.
16. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Pontotoc County Public Transit Authority, d/b/a Call-A-Ride Public Transit.
17. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Unity Point Counseling and Resource Center, Inc. (formerly Ada Area Youth Shelter, Inc.)
18. Discussion of and action on Independent Contractor Agreement with Terry Swopes.
19. Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development because an Executive Session is necessary to protect the confidentiality of the business [as provided in Title 25, O.S. Section 307(C)(11)].
20. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
21. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
22. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.