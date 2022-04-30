The Ada City Council will holds it regular scheduled meeting on Monday, May 2 at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber in City Hall at 231 South Townsend.
Here is the agenda
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing the use of certain property in an R-2, Two- Family District, within the City of Ada, for a Use Permitted on Review in an R-2, Two-Family District, for a public student building, on the following described property:
The south 37 feet of the east 149.98 feet of Block 14 of the Hill Top Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, and all that part 15th Street lying directly south of the above described tract heretofore vacated, said vacation being of record in Book 208 at page 492 of the records of the County Clerk of Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, and all that part of Block 15 of Hill Top Addition to the City of Ada, Oklahoma lying and being north and east of the highway crossing said block, all being more particularly described as follows: beginning at a point on the east boundary of said Block 14, 125 feet south of the northeast corner of Block 14, thence west, parallel to the north boundary of Block 14, a distance of 149.95 feet, thence south a distance of 65 feet, thence southeasterly along the north and east boundary of the highway to a point on the east boundary of Block 15, thence north a distance of 184.5 feet to the point of beginning.
This property is also known as 425 Stadium Drive.
￼
7. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-O, Office Commercial District, to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All of Lot 4 in Block 2 of Norris Hills, a subdivision of the NE/4 of Section 34, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
This property is also known as 1625 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Discussion of and action on a resolution accepting certification of the Pontotoc County Election Board and amending, certifying and authenticating the approved amendment to Section 6-1 of the City of Ada, Oklahoma Charter, and directing that said amendment be submitted to the Governor of the State of Oklahoma for approval.
9. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
10. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
11. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday,May2,2022
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council
meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
5. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
6. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.