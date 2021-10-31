CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, November 1, 2021 5:45 p.m.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Election of Mayor.
5. Election of Vice Mayor, if needed.
6. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
7. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
8. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from A-2, Suburban District, to C-2, General Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
The west 200 feet of Lot 6 of Timber Lake Subdivision, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
This property is located at the intersection of State Highway 377 and County Road 1510.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
9. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-O, Office Commercial District, and declaring and emergency for the following described property:
The west 145 feet of the south 235.82 feet of the E/2 of the SW/4, SE/4, SW/4, SW/4 of Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
This property is located at 1928 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
10. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from I-2, Light Industrial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All that part that is not already zoned C-2, General Commercial District, of the following described property: A part of the NW/4 of NW/4 of SE/4 of Section 28, Township 4 North, Range 6 East of the I.B.M. Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows: beginning at the northwest corner of the NW/4 of NW/4 of SE/4 of said Section 28; thence east along the north line of said subdivision a distance of 330 feet; thence south and parallel with the east line of said subdivision a distance of 91 feet; thence west and parallel with the north line of said subdivision a distance of 330 feet to the west line of said subdivision; thence north along the west line of said subdivision to the point of beginning.
This property is located at 1406 1/2 North Broadway.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
11. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from I-2, Light Industrial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
Lots 5,6,7, and 8 of Block 40 of Original Townsite of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
This property is located at 630 North Broadway.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
12. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-1-R, Restricted Neighborhood Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, and declaring and emergency for the following described property:
A part of the south half of the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter (S/2 N/2 SW/4 NW/4) and the south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter (S/2 SW/4 NW/4) of Section 36, T4N, R6E, more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at the northwest corner of the S/2, N/2, SW/4, NW/4, of Section 36, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; thence east for a distance of 300 feet; thence south for a distance of 225 feet; thence east for a distance of 300 feet; thence south for a distance of 450 feet; thence west for a distance of 600 feet; thence north for a distance of 675 feet to the point of beginning.
This property is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Monte Vista and Kirby Lane.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
13. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-O, Office Commercial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, with a Use Permitted on Review for Mini-Storage Units in an existing building, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A tract of land located in the NE/4 NW/4 of Section 15, Township 3 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point 1814.70 feet east and 480.0 feet south of the northwest corner of said Section 15, said point being on the south right-of-way line of Research Road; thence N 89°31’44” E along said right-of-way a distance of 138.47 feet; thence in an easterly direction along a curve to the left having a radius of 622.96 feet, an arc distance of 65.24 feet; thence N 83°31’44” E along said right of way a distance of 398.62 feet; thence S 0° 25’57” E a distance of 711.48 feet; thence S 89°36’06” W a distance of 600.00 feet to the east property line now or formerly of Robert S. Kerr Research Center; thence N 00°25’57” W along said property line a distance of 665.63 feet to the point of beginning.
This property is located at 3700 IRT Drive.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
14. Discussion of and action on a resolution setting dates for City Council filing and election.
15. Discussion of and action on an ordinance levying a three-fourths (3/4) of one percent (1%) tax upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code or under Sections 66-31 through 66-56, inclusive, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada,
Oklahoma; providing that the revenues from such tax shall be used for capital improvements to the streets and alleys, water system, and sewer system of the City; providing effective date; providing the provisions are cumulative; and providing for severability.
16. Discussion of and action on an ordinance levying a one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) tax upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code or under Sections 66-31 through 66-56, inclusive, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma; providing that the revenues from such tax shall be used for economic development; providing effective date; providing ending date; providing the provisions are cumulative; and providing for severability.
17. Discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing the calling and holding of an election in the City of Ada, Oklahoma, on the 8th day of February, 2022, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors of the City of Ada, Oklahoma, the question of their approval or rejection of Ordinance No. 21-14, levying a three-fourths (3/4) of one percent (1%) tax upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code or under Sections 66-31 through 66-56, inclusive, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma; providing that the revenues from such tax shall be used for capital improvements to the streets and alleys, water system, and sewer system of the City; providing effective date; providing the provisions are cumulative; providing for severability; and Ordinance No. 21-15, levying a one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) tax upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code or under Sections 66-31 through 66-56, inclusive, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma; providing that the revenues from such tax shall be used for economic development; providing effective date; providing ending date; providing the provisions are cumulative; providing for severability.
18. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
19. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
20. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.