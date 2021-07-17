CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, July 19, 2021 5:45 p.m.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed creation of Increment District No. 1, City of Ada and the Shops at Ada Economic Development Project Plan.
7. Discussion of and action on an Ordinance of the City of Ada, Oklahoma (the “City”) approving utilization of apportioned tax revenues authorized by statewide vote adopting Article 10, Section 6c of the Oklahoma Constitution and implemented by the Local Development Act, 62 O.S. §850, et seq.; approving and adopting the Shops at Ada Economic Development Project Plan and expressing intent to carry out the Project Plan; ratifying and confirming the actions, recommendations and findings of the Review Committee and the Planning Commission; creating and establishing Increment District No. 1, City of Ada; designating and adopting the Increment District boundaries and the Project Area boundaries; adopting certain findings; reserving to the City the authority to make minor amendments to the Project Plan; authorizing the City Council of the City to carry out and administer the Project Plan; establishing a Tax Apportionment Fund; authorizing directions for prospective apportionment of tax increments; establishing an allocation of use for tax increments; declaring Apportionment Funds to be funds of the City and limiting the pledge of apportioned increments to increments actually apportioned by the City; authorizing the City Council of the City, or a public trust designated thereby, to implement the Project Plan utilizing apportioned tax increments to pay or reimburse project costs directly and/or to issue bonds or notes, if feasible and desirable, to pay project costs and to retire said bonds or notes from apportioned tax increments; providing for severability; declaring an emergency; and containing other provisions related thereto.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-2, General Commercial District, to A-2, Suburban District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A tract of land in the SW/4 of NW/4 of Section 28, Township 4 North, Range 6 East of the I.B.M., more particularly described as follows:
The west 237’ only of the following described property: a tract of land in the SW/4 of NW/4 of Section 28, Township 4 North, Range 6 East of the I.B.M., more particularly described as follows: commencing at the southwest corner of the NW/4 of said Section 28; thence N 89°36’48” E, along the south line of said NW/4, a distance of 797.40 feet to the point of beginning, thence N 00°14’27” E a distance of 146.07 feet; thence N 89°30’38” E a distance of 290.00 feet, thence S 00°14’24” W a distance of 146.59 feet; thence S 89°36’48” W a distance of 290 feet to the point of beginning, containing .97 acres, more or less.
This property is also known as 405 and 407 NW J.A. Richardson Loop.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
9. Discussion of and action on a resolution supporting continued participation in the Main Street Program in Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
10. Discussion of and action on approval of Agreement for Professional Services with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc. to prepare the Fiscal Year 2021 CDBG – COVID Grant application and administer project.
11. Discussion of and action on acceptance of FAA Grant Offer for Airport Improvement Program Project No. 3-40-0001-019-2021 at the Ada Regional Airport and authorization for the City Manager to execute all documents relating to said grant.
12. Discussion of and action on commitment of $187,500.00 from Proposition 2 (Economic Development) funds as a cash match for the USDA 2021 RISE Grant Program application; commitment of funds contingent upon award of the grant.
13. Executive session for discussion of annual performance evaluation of the City Manager [as provided in Title 25 O.S. Section 307(B)(1)].
14. Discussion of and action on Employment Agreement for City Manager.
15. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
16. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
17. Adjournment.
