The Ada City Council will meet Monday, December 20 at 5:45 p.m. at 231 South Townsend at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber. Here is the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on Retail Incentive Agreement between the City of Ada, Oklahoma and Shops at Ada, LLC.
7. Discussion of and action on Memorandum of Understanding and Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Ada and the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 2298, for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
8. Discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing the calling and holding of an election in the City of Ada, Oklahoma, on the 5th day of April, 2022, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors of the City of Ada, Oklahoma, the question of their approval or rejection of the Initiative Petition to amend Section 6-1 of the City of Ada, Oklahoma Charter to change the election of city council persons representing specific wards from being elected at large to a ward based system.
9. Discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing a one-time merit bonus for employees of the City of Ada and the Ada Public Works Authority; providing for approval of the Police and Fire Unions; providing for effective date; and providing for payment date.
10. Discussion of and action on bids for concrete.
11. Discussion of and action on bids for material hauling.
12. Discussion of and action on bids for mineral aggregate.
13. Discussion of and action on bids for Ada Regional Airport Terminal Kitchen project; authorization for Mayor or his designee to execute any and all documents related to said project, including, but not limited to, the Notice of Contract Award, Contract and Notice to Proceed.
14. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
15. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
16. Adjournment
