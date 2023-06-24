This week’s city council meeting was held on Tuesday instead of Monday due to Juneteenth. The meeting went by swiftly with only one or two things being discussed at length.
One of those things is whether or not the council should let the city manager execute all contracts on behalf of the city of Ada.This would mean the city manager or assistant city manager would handle all contracts, which are less than one hundred thousand dollars.
Frank Stout, City Attorney, was the speaker for this item. Stout said that one of the main questions that he gets asked is if a certain contract needs to be on the agenda. This is a hard question to answer because it all depends on the contract.
“The little ones seem like we don’t, the big ones we do,” Stout explained. If this item were approved, it would eliminate the confusion about what contracts should go before the council and provide consistency.
Stout did some research on what other cities do for their contracts and he used what Norman’s city council does as an example of what Ada could try to adopt. Norman lists all of their contracts under their consent agenda and approves it all as one item. This would be a good alternative if giving one person the authority to carry out all contracts was too much. In the end, no action was taken as all of the council members wanted to research what other options they had.
The rest of the meeting went by smoothly and the rest of the items on the agenda were approving different vendor bids and approving a contract with Oculus. Lisa Bratcher was there to report on what events to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.
The OK Kids state softball tournament is being hosted at the Sports Complex this weekend to name one. Lisa also mentioned that next Monday, June 26, the intersection near the East Central tennis courts will be closed down for complete reconstruction and it will be closed for the next four to six weeks.
