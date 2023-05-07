Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, center, and Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby are joined local, state and tribal elected officials May 2 in ribbon cutting ceremonies for West Bay Casino and Resort, 11840 State Park Road, Kingston, Oklahoma. Situated on the shore of Lake Texoma, West Bay Casino and Resort features a luxury three-story, 40-room hotel that includes a meeting space and premier amenities. Ten, four-bedroom cabins, and a casino are included in the resort development.