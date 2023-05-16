The Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics Team finished their season shining bright! The Xcel Bronze Team competed at the AAU Novice State.
Championships in Claremore, OK on April 23rd 2023. The Xcel Silver Team competed at the AAU Advanced State Championships in Lawton, OK on April 29th 2023. These talented gymnasts have trained hard all season long to finish strong at their largest and toughest meet of the season bringing home a State Beam Champion, Uneven Bar State Runner Up, 3 All State Banquet Qualifiers and so much more!
At the Novice AAU State Championships:
Tavey Hunt of Ada took 3rd place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.5, 4th place on Floor with a score of 9.1, 4th place on Vault, 5th place on Balance Beam with a score of 9.325 and 4th Place All Around in the State with a score of 36.725 in the 7yr. Old Bronze Xcel Division.
Claire Pacheco of Ada took 4th place on Balance Beam with a score of 9.45, 5th place of Floor with a score of 9.25, 5th place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.25, 6th on Vault and 5th Place All Around in the State with a score of 36.6 in the 11yr. Old Bronze Xcel Division.
Matti Harjo of Ada took 7th place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.25, 8th place on Floor with a score of 9.25, 8th place on Balance Beam with a score of 9.075, 9th on Vault and 5th Place All Around in the State with a score of 36.35 in the 8yr. Old Bronze Xcel Division.
Sadie John of Sulphur took 3rd place on Floor with a score of 9.3, 7th place on Uneven Bars, 8th on Balance Beam, 8th on Vault and 8th Place All Around in the State in the 6yr. Old Bronze Xcel Division.
Holland Stafford of Ada took 8th place on Floor with a score of 9.150, 8th place on Balance Beam with a score of 9.075, 10th on Uneven Bars, 12th on Vault and 11th Place All Around in the State in the 9yr. Old Bronze Xcel Division.
At the Advanced AAU State Championships:
Olivia Booth of Ada is the Balance Beam State Champion receiving 1st place with a score of 9.65, 9th place on Floor with a score of 9.050, 10th place on Vault with a score of 9.25, 12th place of Uneven Bars with a score of 9.35 and 4th Place All Around in the State with a score of 37.3 in the 9yr. Old Silver Xcel Division. Olivia is also an All State Banquet Qualifier!
Emma Smith of Davis took 3rd place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.55, 8th on Vault with a score of 9.15, 8th on Floor, 9th on Balance Beam and 6th Place All Around in the State with a score of 36.525 in the 8yr. Old Silver Xcel Division. Emma is also an All State Banquet Qualifier!
Kynlee Hawley of Ada is the Uneven Bars State Runner Up receiving 2nd place with a score of 9.4, 7th on Balance Beam, 9th on Vault, 10th on Floor and 8th Place All Around in the State in the 11yr. Old Silver Xcel Division.
Makenna McBride of Ada took 6th place with a score of 9.3, 7th on Balance Beam, 9th on Vault with a score of 9.05, 9th on Floor and 9th Place All Around in the State in the 13yr. Old Silver Xcel Division.
Tesla Bush of Ada took 6th place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.3, 10th on Vault, 10th on Balance Beam, 10th on Floor and 10th Place All Around in the State in the 12yr. Old Silver Xcel Division.
Stoney Hearrell of Ada took 7th place on Vault, 8th place on Floor, 10th on Balance Beam, 10th on Uneven Bars and 9th Place All Around in the State in the 11yr. Old Silver Xcel Division.
Champion is proud of their team for doing so well, especially since it is the first time all of these athletes have competed in the sport of gymnastics! They are “Champions on and off the Mats”! Champion is excited for the future of these budding gymnasts and all the up in coming gymnasts next competition season!!
The Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics team is trained by Head Coaches Adam & Karrie Flanagan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.