ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is celebrating Exchange Day 2023 across the Nation by inviting American families to host an International High School Exchange student this fall.
In the coming days, Local Area Representatives of ASSE International Student Exchange Programs will be celebrating Exchange Day in their communities by holding information sessions and handing out materials to interested host families.
With the new school year around the corner, there are several ASSE Exchange Students still waiting to receive news about their American Family, news that they are eagerly awaiting. ASSE is committed to finding every one of them a good home to live their ‘American Dream’.
ASSE Exchange Students are 15 to 18 years old and selected based on academics and personality. Host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests. The students arrive with their own spending money and full insurance coverage.
Whether you are a young family, retired, a single parent, or empty nesters, hosting one of our students from countries like France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, Denmark, Thailand, and many others presents an extraordinary opportunity to expand your family into another part of the world, without traveling.
By generously opening your home to a young person from overseas, you can help us continue our global commitment to spreading the ideals of peace, kindness, and mutual understanding between people of the United States and people of other countries worldwide. The students are very grateful for the opportunity to live with your family and in your community for a school year.
To celebrate Exchange Day by becoming a host family for one of these extraordinary young students, please call Amy at (800) 736-1760 or go to www.host.asse.com to learn about
August 7th is Exchange Day 2023, a nationwide celebration of the power of International
Exchange. It’s the occasion to raise awareness of Exchange Programs that give all involved
incredible opportunities to learn, prosper, and live with others from a different culture.
Exchange opportunities in your area and begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter into your family!
