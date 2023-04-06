Members of Ada Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) met with members of the law enforcement and judicial community Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church to discuss how CASA cases work, and to run through a sample case.
The scenario presented to the advocates included the discovery of unaccompanied children at a convenience store who were likely underclothed and malnourished. The CASA volunteers were then briefed on the immediate action by law enforcement, followed by the various possible outcomes and the role CASA advocates would take in various situations.
Volunteers were given a flow chart detailing "a child's journey through the welfare system."
The goal of the meeting was to give everyone involved in caring for neglected or abused children to tools they need in most situations.
