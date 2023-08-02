Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle injury accident between a semi and a car Wednesday on the eastbound shoulder of J. A Richardson Loop, near the intersection with Oak Ave.
The accident occurred while the semi was stopped on the shoulder for a tire change, when a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Tara Brown, 35 of Oklahoma City, stuck the vehicle from behind. Brown was transported by Mercy EMS to the Ada airport, then by AirEvac to OU Medical in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with a head and leg injury.
The crash happened when Brown, for unknown reasons, drove out of the lane onto the shoulder where the semi was parked. The driver of the semi and the tire shop workers were uninjured. Brown was pinned for approximately 15 minutes before being extricated by Ada Fire Department utilizing the Hurst Tool.
The incident was investigated by Trooper Keith Teel of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F. Assisting Teel was the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, the Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Lighthorse Police Department, and AirEvac.
