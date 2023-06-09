The Greater Ada Swim Club is hosting a car wash to help raise funds for the new team gear. The carwash is being held at T and W Tire Shop where kids in the club and their families are ready to wash some cars. The club is accepting donations and the money will go towards buying the new long course team some swimming gear along with some new team clothes.
This is Greater Ada Swim Club’s first summer swim team. The club usually participates in swim meets during the short course swimming season. However, now that summer has started so has the long course swimming season and this year Greater Ada’s swim coach, Nicholas Lane, has decided to put together a long course team. Out of their 40 members, 15 have signed up for the long course team which means the club now needs new gear and clothes for the new team.
to raise money, the club is having a car wash at the T and W Tire Shop on East Main Street. All are welcome and donations to the club are more than appreciated by the kids and their families helping with the car wash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.