Today at around 2 p.m. a car drove off Arlington Street into the lake near Landrum ENT. Before the vehicle left the road, it was seen driving on the wrong side of the street. Another vehicle called the unusual behavior in and the Ada Police Department along with the Fire Department and EMS showed up to investigate the scene. Police Office Mason Campbell said that the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel which caused the incident. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital to treat whatever medical emergency had happened along with any sustained injuries from the incident. The driver as of now has not been identified and his condition is unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.