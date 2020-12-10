Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.