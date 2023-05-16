Byng Junior High is home to two particularly ambitious and talented artists, Hannah Murphy and Taylee Allspaugh.
"Basically, I draw, that's like my whole thing," ninth grader Murphy said. "I just love traditional digital, all kinds of art. I really like creative classes where there's not really an answer to the questions."
Murphy and Allspaugh painted an acrylic picture for the school's library.
"It took us half the year to finish this," Murphy added. "We kept on procrastinating. It was commissioned to us by the Byng School Library. I don't really think we have a name for it.
"I really enjoy a lot of different media," Allspaugh said. "I prefer oil paintings, so I do a lot of oil painting. I don't do acrylics as much as I did on this. I not used to acrylics very much. So this painting was kind of a challenge, to work with a new medium. But I do spend a lot of time painting, not so much drawing.
"I'm also with Hannah," she added. "I don't really like the classes where you have to have answers all the time. I prefer to just kind of go with the flow. So things like art class or just hanging out in the library, that's probably what I'm going to spend my time doing."
Both Murphy and Allspaugh spoke optimistically of the future.
"I want to go to a college in-state because I signed up for Oklahoma's Promise," Murphy said, speaking of the state scholarship fund. "I want to do my main classes like that in-state, then go to an art college out of state. I want to be a character designer, like in kid's shows."
"I don't know what college I want to attend," Allspaugh said. "I do know that I want to get a doctorate in psychology, and I want to end up going into artistic therapy, where they allow children to express themselves through art, that form of psychiatry, because art is really expressive. The way you express yourself through art can tell a ton about you. I feel like I could help a lot of people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.