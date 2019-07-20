Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
ADA [ndash] A visitation for Viviane Hope Duncan will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Criswell Funeral Home. Viviane Hope, the infant daughter of Richard and Melissa Duncan, was born and died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at a local hospital. Survivors include her parents, Richard and Melissa…
