Election cycles just keep getting more unusual, and President Joe Biden and his administration put another exclamation point on this point by holding a prime-time address to the nation that broke no news or made any big announcements.
What he did was use Philadelphia as a dramatic backdrop to make a political speech about Donald Trump and those who support the former president and hope to see him run again in 2024. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the speech to reporters, saying that the president. “is never going to shy away from calling out what he sees.”
The president has the right to request a prime-time broadcast, but those requests are typically to break news or announce something important to the country. Most have been made in the Oval Office or the White House grounds. Past notable prime-time speeches have included news about wars, tax cuts, energy shortages, recession, the end of military conflicts, etc.
They have typically been non-partisan, but have addressed issues of importance to the nation. Richard Nixon used prime time to announce his resignation. Jimmy Carter held a prime-time speech to ask for conservation efforts during the energy crisis of the 1970s. George W. Bush used prime time to talk to the nation about the 9-11 attacks. Ronald Reagan used prime time to comfort the nation in the wake of the Challenger shuttle explosion.
Networks have refused to air presidential speeches in the past. In 1988, they refused to provide live coverage of President Ronald Reagan’s speech on aid to the Nicaraguan rebels. The network said the speech contained “nothing new.” Cable networks cut short Donald Trump’s address after the election when his speech turned to claims that Democrats were committing “fraud” and trying to “steal” the election.
Many believe Biden’s speech Thursday night was a first because the speech focused on Trump and also a portion of the Republican party the president believes has become extreme and a threat to democracy.
Just as presidents have the right to ask for prime time coverage, broadcast networks have the right to reject to air them. The three major broadcast networks rightly declined to carry the political speech. Cable networks CNN and MSNBC carried the address. Fox Cable Network showed the speech without sound during Tucker Carlson’s segment while the Fox host critiqued the speech as it was happening.
The content of the president’s speech certainly did not justify prime-time coverage in the traditional sense. He has plenty of other opportunities to provide his assertions on Trump or MAGA Republicans by campaigning for federal candidates, speaking to the press or providing one-on-one interviews to media outlets.
Critics are right to call this out as nothing but political theater.
Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.