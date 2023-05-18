Just like bell bottom jeans, the trend of low-carb diets are back in style. You’ll hear fitness gurus and gym bros telling you to cut carbs or to cut out fats if you want to lose weight or have abs. The truth is – all of that advice is total hogwash!
That’s the GOOD news. If you’re a carb loving human like myself, which most of us are anyways, then you want to have the food FREEDOM to be able to eat the foods you love and still reach your fitness transformation goals.
Through the science of thermogenesis, weight loss and “having abs” happens through being in a slight ~200-500 caloric deficit. Allowing your body to burn more ENERGY, than it consumes. Giving your body the opportunity to tap into its excess energy stores. This is how weight loss happens. So, there’s no need to cut out vital nutrients in order to achieve it.
In fact, my fitness transformation clients and myself reach and maintain our body sculpting goals with a balanced approach of eating equal parts protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs to ensure the foundations of our nourishment are well taken care of.
Macronutrients are essential components of our diet that provide the body with energy and support vital functions. They include carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Understanding their importance is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Carbohydrates are the body's primary source of energy. They are broken down into glucose, which fuels our cells, muscles, and brain. Complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, vegetables, and legumes, provide essential micronutrients and fiber for digestive health. Due to this, complex carbs break down slower and provide a longer lasting source of energy. In comparison, simple carbs from sweets and white breads have no fiber and less micronutrients, allowing them to be a quicker burning source or energy that can leave you unsatiated and looking for more fuel.
Proteins are the building blocks of the body. They play a vital role in cell repair, growth, and maintenance. Protein-rich foods, like lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, and plant-based sources like beans and nuts, help support muscle development and a strong immune system.
Fats are necessary for various bodily functions, including hormone production, insulation, and absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. While some fats, like trans fats, should be limited due to their negative impact on health. Healthy saturated fats from organic virgin coconut oil, unsalted butter, or gee, and unsaturated fats found in foods like avocados, nuts, and olive oil provide essential fatty acids and promote heart health.
Each macronutrient has a specific role in maintaining overall health and well-being. A balanced diet that includes an appropriate combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats is essential for optimal nutrition. However, it's important to consider individual needs, activity levels, and personal goals when determining the ideal macronutrient ratio for an individual.
Do you have a natural health or fitness question? Share with the community! Email Us online at rbarron@theadanews.com and Dr. Carmen Jones, ND. or Personal Fitness Trainer, Coach Briana will answer!
