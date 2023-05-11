Ada’s Farmer’s Market is back in swing from last weekend to the end of summer. If you’re looking for a fun and affordable way to incorporate more organic whole produce or grass fed meats on your plates, then don’t miss out on the opportunity you can discover at our local market. Plus, discover organic body scrubs, fresh flowers, and more! It’s important to start supporting our vendors now if we want them to continue to return week after week with their delicious goodies. So grab your parents, grandparents, and your friends and take a walk around our Farmer’s Market every Wednesday and Saturday.
Supporting our local farmer’s market is crucial for a number of reasons. Here are some of the most important reasons why you should consider buying your produce from our local farmers markets:
1. Fresher Produce
One of the most significant benefits of shopping at a local farmers market is that you can get fresher produce. Most fruits and vegetables sold in supermarkets travel long distances to get to the store shelves, and they are often harvested weeks before they are ripe. As a result, the quality and taste of the produce can suffer. In contrast, local farmers markets offer produce that is typically harvested within a day or two of being sold, ensuring that it is fresh and ripe.
2. Supporting Local Agriculture
When you buy from a local farmers market, you are supporting small family farms. By purchasing from local farmers, you are helping to keep the money within the local community, which in turn helps to support the local economy. Additionally, by supporting local agriculture, you are helping to ensure that local farmland is preserved and used for farming rather than being sold for development.
3. Better for the Environment
Local farmers markets are also better for the environment. The produce at these markets is typically grown using more sustainable farming methods, such as crop rotation, which helps to maintain soil health and prevent erosion. A bonus of supporting local is that these goods don't need to be transported long distances, which reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting food.
4. More Nutritious
Local produce can also be more nutritious. Because it is typically sold within a few days of being harvested, it retains more of its nutrients than produce that has been shipped long distances and stored for weeks before being sold. Plus, many local farmers grow heirloom varieties of fruits and vegetables, which are often more nutritious than the hybrid varieties that are commonly sold in supermarkets.
5. Better Taste
Finally, produce from local farmers markets simply tastes better. The fruits and vegetables are often picked at the peak of their ripeness, which means they are more flavorful than produce that has been picked before it is fully ripe and shipped long distances. Additionally, because local farmers can focus on taste rather than shelf life, they can choose varieties that are more flavorful rather than ones that are bred for their ability to withstand long periods of transportation and storage.
In summary, supporting local farmers markets is important for a number of reasons. Including supporting a fresh, thriving, and fun Ada. So, the next time you need to buy produce, consider heading to your local Ada’s Farmers Market!
