Ask Coach Bri

Meal Prepping is what’s known in layman’s terms as eating leftovers to reduce the amount of cooking done at home. The goal is to eat healthy home-cooked meals that support your natural health and fitness goals.
Prepping meals in advance is a time saver, a dish saver, and a lifesaver when it comes to hitting your daily nutrition goals throughout the busy work week.
Meal prepping isn’t a style that suits everyone, but there are lots of ways to incorporate different techniques that best support you, uniquely.
After doing the basics like deciding what your goals are, why they matter, deciding in advance your meals for the week, and going to the grocery store on a set day. The next step is actually making the food.
Here are my Top 5 Ways to Meal Prep That Support a Busy Schedule:
Preload tupperware - take one day of the week to load into “premade”, grab-and-go containers, all of your breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks. This requires the most discipline and the most cooking all on one day. Great if you are extra cramped on time during the week.
Making at least one meal in advance - This is what I encourage all of my fitness transformation clients to do. Decide if you want to meal prep a few days for a grab and go breakfast, like overnight oats, egg muffins, or chia pudding; a lunch, like a simple soup, chili, or smoothie; a dinner, like a sheet pan meal with lots of protein and veggie variety.
Cook extra at dinner to eat for a meal the next day - Bring a full meal extra of what you made for dinner, for lunch the next day. Or if you’re really looking to up your protein, incorporate the protein into your regular breakfast or lunch the next day. This is a great way to eliminate food waste and to cook fresh daily.
Batch make ingredients - This can be as simple as washing and cutting your produce to prepare for quick cooking, cooking all of your protein at the beginning of the week and adding it to different meals, or cooking multiple individual ingredients to incorporate into different meals. Like batch cooking sweet potatoes, lentils, or beans.
Get to know your favorite grab and go foods - Keep these on hand for quick on-the-go treats. This can include keeping a bowl of “emergency oats” on hand that just need hot water added to eat, or having nut butter with your favorite fruits nearby, or stashing lots of nuts and seeds in your snack cubby.
To help keep your taste buds entertained, feel free to explore different flavors of seasoning, sauces (i.e. organic greek yogurt based sauces are high in protein or blackstrap molasses sauces are loaded with iron and calcium, cooked fruit can add a flavorful twist, canned full-fat coconut milk is high in healthy fats, get creative…), and a variety of sides can help you to switch up your meal prep so it always has flavor.
If meal prepping isn’t for you, but you’re still wanting to cook a healthy meal quickly, I recommend becoming best friends with your sheet pan, pressure cooker, rice cooker with veggie tray, and air fryer for quick and simple meals. These are the best tools for cooking quickly and saving time.
Do you have a natural health or fitness question? Share with the community! Email Us online at rbarron@theadanews.com and Dr. Carmen Jones, ND. or Personal Fitness Trainer, Coach Briana will answer!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.