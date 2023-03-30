Ada artist Dustin Illetewahke Mater visited Washington Grade Center Wednesday. Mater was joined by Ancient Art Archive Founder/Photographer Stephen Alvarez. The two were teaching classes about the origins of all the southeastern tribes, including the Chickasaws.
"I'm here today talking about Devilstop Hollow," Mater said. "It is an underworld site in Tennessee that relates to all the southeastern tribes. It's kind of a holy site."
Mater said his purpose was to help share the past.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to share this collective history with kids who are descendants of the Mississippian tribes," Mater said. "But to non-native kids as well. This is part of American history. Hopefully this kind of sparks their imaginations. It gets people kind of asking larger questions, and appreciating the cultural history and legacy that we come from."
Mater and Alvarez visited with students in Maria Ruiz-Blanco's third grade class, and George Leubscher's fourth grade class.
Alvarez was documenting the visit for his organization, the Ancient Art Archive.
Mater grew up in Ada and is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. He studied art and design at Santa Monica College and the Multimedia Institute of Hollywood from 2000 to 2004. He first became an active illustrator and graphic designer in Los Angeles and continued his career as a freelance illustrator and graphic designer in 2007 in Dallas, Texas. In 2011 he moved back to Ada to work with the Chickasaw Nation as the Graphic Arts Coordinator for the Arts & Humanities Division.
Alvarez is an award winning National Geographic photographer, film maker and explorer who produces global stories about exploration, adventure, culture and archeology. He has published over a dozen feature stories in National Geographic Magazine.
