Pictured left to right are Ava Thetford, 8th Grade, Shine Home School, Knox Hampton, 5th Grade, Shine Home School, Ronan Cody, 6th Grade, Willard School, and Drake Cody, 7th Grade, Ada Junior High. Ava’s delegate was Thomas Jefferson, Knox wrote about Ben Franklin, Ronan chose Caesar Rodney and Drake’s delegate was Joseph Hughes. The students presented their compositions to the members of the local chapter at a recent meeting.