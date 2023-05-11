Three area high school seniors competed recently for the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award, sponsored locally by the Chimney Hill Chapter.
The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
The contest consists of two parts: Part 1 includes documentation of the student’s academic record, involvement in extracurricular activities and community service plus two letters of recommendation. Part 2 is a timed essay administered under the supervision of a teacher or counselor. The student has no prior knowledge of the topic and the essay is to be completed in two hours. This year’s topic was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The focus question was “How will the essential actions of a good citizen meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”
The contestants were Ava Bolin, Ada High; Danleigh Harris, Roff High School; and Scotlynn Hatton, Vanoss High School. Ava plans to attend college and major in Sports Management. Danleigh will attend Murray State College, major in Registered Nursing, then attend ECU and obtain a master’s degree; and Scotlynn will pursue a degree in biology and pre-med, then graduate from the OU College of Medicine with a degree in Pediatrics.
Their essays and supporting documents were evaluated by a panel of three judges. The scores were very close and each student received a cash award. Scotlynn’s entry was the chapter winner and has been forwarded to district level competition.
Chimney Hill DAR meets the first Tuesday of each month from August through May at the Arts and Heritage Center, 400 South Rennie Street. The business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and includes a message from the President General of the national organization plus reports relating to national defense and Native American History. Programs feature a variety of topics from historic events to current issues. Guests are welcome to attend a meeting.
For more information please contact Mary Ann Frame at (580-320-5559)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.