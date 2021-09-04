The speedy Ardmore Tigers used several big plays and sped past Ada 27-0 Friday night at Norris Field.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
Ardmore, ranked No. in Class 5A, piled up over 400 total yards in the contest. The Tigers scored on each of their first five possessions of the game.
Ardmore's first score came when quarterback Cal Swanson was forced out of the pocket and found receiver Jalen Reed over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown strike. Andrew Mendoza, the holder, reeled in a high snap and took off down the far sideline but a pack of Cougars held him up just short of the end zone, leaving the score 6-0 at the 3:58 mark of the first quarter.
A 3-yard TD run by Ardmore playmaker Atone Scallion was set up by a 29-yard catch by tight end Jackson Hedger that was nearly picked off by Ada defensive back Darius Gilmore. Hedger hauled in a two-point pass from Swanson to give Ardmore a 14-0 lead at the 9:57 mark of the second quarter.
Ada punter Andrew Hughes pinned Ardmore deep with a 40-yard punt. But the Tigers came up with another big play. Facing a third down and 20 from their own 30 on their next drive, Swanson connected with a wide-open Reed at about the Ada 40 and he broke a tackle and raced to the end zone for a 70-yard TD catch and run. Rudy Vargas nailed the PAT, giving his team a 21-0 lead at the break.
Ardmore rounded out the scoring when tailback Ricky Smith took a reverse handoff going to his left, changed direction about 10 yards down the field and outraced Ada's defense down the far sideline for a nifty 58-yard touchdown run. Vargas' PAT kick bounced off the upright and the Ardmore lead was 27-0 at the 11:09 mark of the third quarter.
Ada will host Class 5A No. 2 McAlester in Week 2 on Homecoming Night inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
Look for more details about the game in Tuesday's edition of The Ada News.
