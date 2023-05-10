Apela Strategic Solutions recently joined the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.
Apela exist to help employers create a healthier and more productive workforce by delivering innovative, cost effective and comprehensive solutions.
They provide Human Resource Consulting, Healthcare Access Solutions and Strategies, Benefit Cost Containment Strategies, Tribal Membership Services and Support, as well as State Federal Grant Compliant Reviews.
You can contact Apela Strategic Solutions at (580)320-7721 or contant@apelasolutions.com.
