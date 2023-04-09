Tabitha Johnson and Chateau Johnson, along with a group of friends who share their faith, took an Easter stroll Saturday that ranks among the most important walks in the lives: their reenactment of Christ Carrying the Cross on the way to his crucification.
It was the third year the Johnsons and their friends took the journey around Wintersmith Park.
"We're doing 'Walking with Jesus' to demonstrate the real meaning of Easter," Chateau Johnson said as they prepared to march. "We hope to have a good time with everybody, and have a good walk."
He said the real meaning of Easter is the death and rebirth of Jesus.
"This means a lot to me," Tabitha Johnson said. "We're showing the true meaning of Easter; we should be thankful for more than just Easter eggs and bunnies and candies. We should be thankful for what Jesus did for us. He shed the blood for us to forgive our sins. We just wanted Ada to know, and bring Ada together."
Tabitha Johnson added that they hope to continue the event.
"It's going to keep growing," she said. "It's going to keep getting bigger and bigger. Next year, if anyone wants to join, let us know."
Christ Carrying the Cross is depicted in Matthew 27:31–33, Mark 15:20–22, Luke 23:26–32 and John 19:16–18.
