ALLEN – News travels fast in this small, rural, close-knit community teetering on the edge of northeastern Pontotoc and western Hughes counties.
In May, 37 teenagers formally marched to “Pomp and Circumstance” at Allen High School’s graduation ceremonies.
One of them will travel 1,633 miles in late August to begin classes at arguably one of the most prestigious universities in America – Yale, in New Haven, Connecticut.
Keenan Walker, 18, returned to Allen April 26 from a final excursion to Yale and Harvard, another Ivy League school located in Massachusetts, before making his final decision.
In fact, he was bombarded with five offers to attend Ivy League schools before deciding on Yale. They included powerhouses of educational opportunity at Dartmouth, in New Hampshire; Columbia, in New York City; Brown, in Rhode Island, Yale and Harvard.
He was born in Ada and attended Allen Public Schools since pre-kindergarten. He is the son of Davelynn Walker and the late Ronald Walker, both of whom built successful careers with the Chickasaw Nation.
“I have always had a healthy respect for small towns, even as I am about to leave one,” Keenan noted. “I was never athletically inclined so my time was spent cheering on the Mustangs while concentrating on education, reading, studying and participating in other ways.”
In 2022, Keenan was a national award-winner competing in San Diego, California, as a member of the Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization. His presentation and arguments were judged the finest in the nation when he spoke of career investment research as it applies to practicing law.
This year, the Allen High School Academic Team finished third in statewide competition fielding math, science, current events and – what Keenan judges as “trivia” – questions from state competition judges. He serves as president of FCCLA and is one of seven who will be awarded valedictorian honors this month at Allen’s graduation.
“There are things that will always be a part of you. Allen has been that for me. I have always had a desire to achieve, to do something bigger than myself. Every teacher at Allen Public Schools recognized that in me and fostered it, encouraged it, and helped me realize my dreams,” Keenan said. “I’ve never had a teacher than didn’t believe I was capable of achieving something huge.”
For several years, Keenan has been involved in the Chickasaw Nation’s Toksali SMART program, a summer work opportunity for Chickasaw youth ages 14-21. Creating a SMART Workforce, the Toksali (to work) SMART (Successful Mindsets with Attitude and Readiness for Tomorrow) program encourages students to develop productive work patterns and behaviors in real-world environments. Innovative partnerships with a variety of community resources provide youth with meaningful job experiences, strengthening the community workforce.
Last year, Toksali SMART assigned Keenan to Allen’s public library. With his love of books and his desire for organization and effectiveness, it was a perfect fit, he said. He is still involved with the program this year providing research of cultural importance to the Chickasaw Nation virtually.
“My father graduated from Allen and worked for many years with the Chickasaw Nation making a difference in the lives of Chickasaw citizens and the general population. My mom and my brother, Mika, (who attends East Central University in Ada studying business) are so supportive of my efforts too, although when mom and I traveled to Columbia University, she was not impressed with New York City,” Keenan recalls with a hearty laugh.
Keenan plans his undergraduate education at Yale to be government or political science-based with an eye toward earning a law degree upon completing his bachelor’s degree. History and sociology also interest Keenan. In fact, he said his “plethora” of interests have been playing a game of tug-of-war with his emotions as he sets out on his unique Ivy League career.
“If I do attend law school, my primary goal will be to work in government at a federal level. My other interest would be living and working in New York City practicing corporate law with an emphasis on contracts,” he said. “It is funny, when we visited Columbia my mother hated it because all of the people who are there and I loved it because of all the people who are there,” Keenan said chuckling.
Staying focused, immersing himself in education and dreaming big are elements of Keenan’s personality. The death of his father in 2021 from COVID-19, rocked him back on his heels but he used that time for introspection and renewed determination.
An avid reader of all genres, Keenan found himself in the throes of Sarah J. Maas’ “House of Earth and Blood” when his father passed. A New York Times best-seller, the ending of the book provides solace for Keenan with the loss of his father.
“A few days after my father died, there was a part of the book that really resonated with me. It concerned healing after a traumatic experience and the characters were speaking to friends they had lost.
“I remember thinking everything the characters were saying to each other where the same things I wish I could have said to my dad. It has a profound impact on me emotionally. I’ve re-read it three or four times. It is a source of power for me because I remember where I was emotionally when I read it for the first time, which was not a particularly good place. Since re-reading it, I have more positive emotions concerning it because of my emotional state now,” he explained.
Keenan admits books he reads may be any topic, from serious to dramatic, to “corny cliché romance novels.” His favorite musician is Taylor Swift with her “Reputation” album judged her best. This favorite school tradition is homecoming.
“I think it is just adorable. Memories of us building floats are some of the best and I hope I remember them for a lifetime,” he said. And, despite an overwhelming desire to learn, “hanging out with my friends and making memories” is another A-list activity for Keenan.
Between Yale University, a Gates Foundation Scholarship and the Chickasaw Nation, Keenan will attend Yale debt free. After a year-long process of applications and essays, Keenan earned the prestigious Gates Foundation Scholarship. The Gates Scholarship (TGS) is a highly selective, last-dollar scholarship for outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households. Each year, the scholarship is awarded to exceptional student leaders, with the intent of helping them realize their maximum potential.
Being accepted by these elite schools is no easy task. Keenan wrote essays, filed out applications, personal statements, and tons of other paperwork to earn the right to attend Yale.
“Honestly, while I was applying there was a little voice that would say ‘what are you doing? They won’t accept you.’ I am a very confident person so I would rather fail trying to do something than fail to do something,” he posited.
“There are pre-set formulas about how to be accepted, but I decided to just be myself. I wanted to forge a path different than taken by most students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.