All Smiles

ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Charles Fleming Jones, Jr., 75, of Ada are 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rev. Rodger Arter will officiate. Mr. Jones passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at an Ada hospital. He was born October 6, 1946, at Ada, OK to Charl…
YUKON [ndash] Funeral Services will be held on January 31st, 2022 at 2pm at The Heritage Rock Church.
