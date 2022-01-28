Mike Arie | For the Ada NewsAda senior Amaya Frizell is all smiles as she takes her medal from a Purcell coach after the Lady Cougars won the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament last weekend. Ada, No. 7 in Class 4A, is riding an 8-game win streak as they head into weekend play. The Lady Cougars (12-3) host Shawnee (7-10) tonight and will be at Hugo (8-6) for a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday.