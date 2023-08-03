The Ada Police Department released two badge/body camera views of a Monday arrest that had also been filmed by passersby, whose videos later went viral.
Readers can see the video at this link. https://vimeo.com/851342086
The body camera footage starts at around the time Justin Allen Glaspey, 33, Ada was first pulled over. Glaspey then briefly attempted to flee police, but stopped his minivan after a short chase.
The footage shows police ordering Glaspey to get out of his vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence. In the video, Glaspey refuses and argues with several officers. A scuffle ensued, and Glaspey was taken into custody with some difficulty.
The video shown here is from two of the arrested officer's badge/body cameras. The names of persons unrelated to the arrest, as well as obscene language, have been removed from the audio portion of the video.
