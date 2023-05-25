City of Ada Police Officer Vernon Langley recently received the East Central University Department of Criminal Justice Distinguished Alumni Award. The honor was presented during the ECU Professional Programs in Human Services awards banquet.
“He received the award in part due to him being the recipient of a Life Saving award that was presented to him by the City of Ada for his role in saving a citizen,” said Melissa Inglis, assistant dean of the ECU College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
“Officer Vernon Langley is an exemplary officer,” Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said. “He has received the ‘Life Saver’ award twice during his service to the citizens of Ada. He is well liked and respected by his colleagues and our administration.”
Langley graduated from ECU in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice with a concentration in law enforcement.
ECU offers the Criminal Justice degree where students can select from three concentrations: adult corrections, juvenile justice, or law enforcement. All programs focus on providing the necessary academic skills required for entry-level employment within governmental or private sector agencies. Students can participate in the Collegiate Officer Program (COP) to acquire the academic and practical skills required for certification by the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET).
For more information on the Criminal Justice program, visit ecok.edu/criminaljustice.
