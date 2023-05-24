Johna “Lace” Fields, a junior at East Central University, is the newest intern joining The Ada News.
Originally from McAlester, Fields has lived in Ada for two years while she has been working towards her degree in Mass Communication.
While Mass Communication was not what she initially intended to study in college, she has found a new passion for journalism and broadcast writing at ECU.
“I’ve always loved journalism ever since my senior year of high school when I wrote for my small school newspaper,” Fields said. “Finding stories on my own, interviewing people and writing leads was so fun but I didn’t really think it was going to be my career when I graduated. Now I can’t see myself doing anything but journalism. So I can’t wait to see what fun opportunities are in store for me while I work at The Ada News.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.