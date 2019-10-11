Carl Lewis is the editor of The Ada News. He's an aspiring photographer, an unabashed fan of Apple products and an avid coffee swiller. Contact Carl at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
TUPELO [ndash] Services for Michael Davis Lafevers, 50, of Tupelo will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Richard Dickerson will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. He died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, near Tupelo. He was born Oct. 17, 1968, …
ADA [ndash] Services for Sammy Lane O'Neal, 103, of Ada are at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church. The Rev. Pat Kilby will officiate. A private burial will follow. Mrs. O'Neal passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at an assisted living center in Norman. She was born Oct. 23, 1915, near …
ALLEN [ndash] Services for Edward Dale Peay, 75, of Allen will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Richmond Avenue Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. Buddy Drake will officiate. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. Friends may call at Criswell Chapel in Allen from 4 P.M. Sunday. Mr. Peay died Wedne…
ADA [ndash] Services for Frank James Wright, 72, of Ada are at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Famous Cochran will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Stonewall. Mr. Wright passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Oklahoma City Veter…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.