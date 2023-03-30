Ada High School’s Team Varsity placed sixth in the 2023 Oklahoma High School Mock Trial competition. Owasso High School ultimately won the state championship during the final round of competition on March 7 and will represent Oklahoma in the national competition in Little Rock, Arkansas, in May.
The Mock Trial program, now in its 43rd year, involves teams of students portraying attorneys and defendants in a courtroom setting, with judges and attorneys evaluating their performance. The case the teams argued was a fictional criminal trial in which drivers in Wheatville, Oklahoma, were terrorized for months by “The Freeway Menace,” who threw objects and shot at passing vehicles. After being arrested due to a tip from a witness, they admitted to 26 incidents of throwing objects or shooting at cars and faced multiple charges. The primary issue in this case was that the defendant, who had been previously diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, had raised an insanity defense to their charges.
“The Mock Trial competition is one of a kind for students, teachers and legal community volunteers,” OBA Mock Trial Committee Chair Jennifer Bruner Soltani said. “We congratulate the top eight teams for their achievements, and we are proud of all the Ada students who participated in the mock trial competition.”
Judge Shon Erwin served as presiding judge during the competition finals. Scoring judges were Dan Crawford, Judge Stacie Hixon, Mark Schwebke and Judge Jane Wiseman. The judges evaluated the students based on their familiarity with the case and the formulation of their arguments. Students received points for each phase of the trial, opening, direct and cross examination, closing argument and how well their witnesses responded. Teams were paired with volunteer attorney coaches.
Ada High School’s Team Varsity was coached by teachers Rachel Keith and Jimmy Keith. Team members were Sarah Estis, Auna Friant-Mitchell, Jonathan Grein, Mazi Henry, Dymon Hernandez, Emily Kemp, Suvea Neeley, Korbin Rhodes, Van Risner, Jasmine Roach, Gustavo Vasquez and Kira Zellers.
Other top finishers were second place, Jenks High School’s Team Justice for All; third, Jenks High School’s Team Clones; fourth, The Academy of Classical Christian Studies in Oklahoma City; fifth, Moore High School’s Team Varsity; seventh, Owasso High School’s Team Enrique; and eighth, Jenks High School’s Team Mandalorians.
The Mock Trial Program is sponsored and funded by the Oklahoma Bar Foundation and the Oklahoma Bar Association Young Lawyers Division with coordination by Judy Spencer. More than 400 judges and attorneys volunteered their time to work with mock trial teams as coaches and to conduct the competitions.
The Oklahoma Bar Foundation, through its grants and awards program, allocates funds to nonprofit agencies and programs like Mock Trial. The mission of the foundation is to ensure justice is possible for all Oklahomans through the promotion of law, education and access to justice. The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.