The Ada High School Class of 1973 will be having it’s 50th reunion on Saturday, October 28th. The scheduled events are:
Friday, October 27th. We will gather for an informal meet and greet at 7:00 at “The Lot” (720 East Main Street).
Saturday, October 28th.
10:00 - Meet at the High School for a walk down Memory Lane. 2:00 - Sip and Swirl wine and painting at Waddell Vineyards. 10:00 - Golf at Oak Hills Country Club.
6:00-10:00 - Reunion with food and drink at Waddell Vineyard.
For more info, please visit the Class Facebook Page at: “AHS Class of 1973 50th Reunion”, or call David McPhee at 719-330-2510 or Lynn Perry at 512-750-5559.
Please spread the word so that all will know.
