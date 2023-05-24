Tuesday night Ada High said goodbye to their seniors of 2023 at their 117th annual graduation ceremony. 153 students are leaving this year with almost 2 million cumulative FAFSA aid to help pay for their future endeavors.
To add to that Wendell Godwin, the president of East Central University and the guest speaker of the night, offered admission to all 2023 graduates with a 1,000 dollar scholarship and an opportunity for one lucky graduate to receive a 10,000 dollar scholarship.
The ceremony started off with a performance of “O Love” by students from Vocal Music and Performing Arts. This performance was in honor of Wyatt Brown, a fellow classmate who passed away in Nov. 2021. Brown was not the only student that this class lost. Ahmad Moore was another student that passed in the same year just one month later. These two tragedies were mentioned in The Teacher’s Perspective by Rachel Keith along with other hardships this class has faced.
Keith’s speech was about the class of 2023 overcoming these struggles and taking a minute to breathe afterward. “You’ve had to live this reality, though the difficulties of Covid and the tragic loss that…this class has faced,” Keith said, “You had to stop, you had to breathe, one breath and then two. But life is not always hard!” Keith continues her speech by saying life is not just trials and tribulations. “Sometimes it’s filled with more beauty than you could imagine, with love and things that you want to spend the rest of your life perfecting…You see, breathe also means to be wholly devoted to an interest, a purpose, or activity.”
Following Keith, Our Student’s Perspective by President of Student Council Faith Stout reflects on her years at Ada High. “Throughout it all we have learned, forgotten what we had learned and learned again.” Stout quoted “As Charles Dickens would say, it has been the best of times and the worst of times.” Stout credits the school for her personal and academic growth over the years and for teaching her and her fellow graduates meaningful life lessons. “As we part our own ways and go to our own individual journeys, let us remember our time here at Ada High School and what we have learned…May our futures be filled with happiness and success.”
Godwin was the the speaker for this year’s address where he gave the new graduates advice that he learned while growing up. “An education will do for you things that others will not be able to do for you.” Godwin goes on to encourage the class of 2023 to continue their studies whether it be at a traditional college or at vocational school. He recounts his own time at ECU and how much an education changed his life. Godwin said, “ECU taught me to believe in myself, learn to believe in yourself.”
At the end of Godwin’s speech, he offered admission to all 2023 graduates with 1,000 dollar scholarship to pay for their dorms. This scholarship reduces the monthly cost of living on campus to 120 dollars a month. Godwin also mentions some more scholarship opportunities at ECU, one being a 10,000 dollar scholarship for one lucky graduate. To be eligible, the 2023 graduates must make a short video with their name and their reason why this scholarship interest you then tag one of ECU’s social media sites. Every graduate who posts a video will have their name put n a bowl and whoever’s name is drawn will receive the scholarship. The drawing will happen on Friday and will be posted for the public. Needless to say, these graduates already have a bright future ahead of them.
