Earlier today, extremely high winds caused roof damage to the junior high safe room.
The damage is limited to the guttering, insulation, flashing, and water proof membrane. Crews will be on site tomorrow to begin repairs.
And even though the roof has a 6 inch reinforced concrete deck that has not been compromised, there is still a considerable amount of loose debris that we are trying to deal with.
Construction crews and maintenance personnel have been in place since the damage occurred and have worked extremely hard to get the building and damaged roof secured. They have done a remarkable job but have just run out of daylight and time to make all of the necessary visual inspections.
We have also been able to identify limited damage at some of our other sites and those same visual inspections need to occur there as well.
Unfortunately, I cannot guarantee that flying debris will not be an issue again in the morning.
As a result, I am canceling school tomorrow, Friday, October 29, 2021 at all schools sites. This will give us time to make certain that all of our buildings are safe so that we can be back in school on Monday, November 1st.
